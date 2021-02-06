Egypt Frees Al Jazeera Journalist After 4 Years in Prison

CHEAT SHEET
The Egyptian government freed an Al Jazeera journalist Saturday after imprisoning him for four years. Detained at Cairo’s airport in 2016, Mahmoud Hussein is still under investigation on charges of publishing false information and belonging to a banned group, and his release is conditional, according to his lawyer. Hussein is an Egyptian citizen employed by the Qatari news network, which Egypt’s government has blocked since 2017 for alleged sympathies towards Islamic fundamentalists and militants like the Muslim Brotherhood. Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, ousted in 2013, was a Muslim Brotherhood member.