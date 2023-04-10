Egypt Secretly Schemed to Send Rockets to Russia: Leaked Docs
BEHIND OUR BACKS!
Close U.S. ally Egypt was apparently scheming to send tens of thousands of rockets to Russia in an apparent attempt to aid their floundering invasion of Ukraine, leaked top-secret U.S. documents cited by The Washington Post revealed. The intelligence reportedly summarized a series of conversations between the country’s president, Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, and his officials in which he instructs them to keep the weapons’ production and transfer secret, to avoid “problems with the West.” In all, Egypt ordered more than 40,000 rockets—though it is unclear if the plan ever came to fruition. A spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry told the Post: “Egypt’s position from the beginning is based on noninvolvement in this crisis and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt’s support to the U.N. charter and international law in the U.N. General Assembly resolutions.”