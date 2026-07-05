World

Egypt Unearths Lost City Hidden for 1,600 Years

BURIED SECRETS

The government hopes the discovery will boost its tourism sector.

Lauren Hartley
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

A picture taken on July 14, 2018 shows a view of pyramids in the Saqqara necropolis, about 35 kms south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, with the King Unas Pyramid (foreground) and the step pyramid of Zoser or Djoser (background). - Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced on July 14 the excavation of a mummification workshop discovered along with a communal burial place consisting of several burial chambers. The excavation is carried out by a Egyptian-German mission at the Saqqara necropolis complex south of the King Unas Pyramid. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Egyptian government announced Saturday that a major archaeological find—a Byzantine-era residential city in the western desert—has been uncovered, largely intact. The ancient city reveals details of daily life, urban development and economic activities during the fourth century, when Egypt was part of the Byzantine Empire. Archaeologists uncovered a basilica church and the remains of two watchtowers overlooking the city’s main streets. They also found houses with reception halls and vaulted roofs, ovens, kitchens, bronze coins bearing portraits of Byzantine emperors and gold coins dating back to the reign of Roman emperor Constantius II, who ruled from A.D. 337-361. Two hundred pottery fragments containing writings illustrating commercial transaction, correspondence, and other aspects of daily life were also discovered. Separately, archaeologists uncovered 18 ancient tombs about 62 miles west of the ancient intellectual capital Alexandria. Egypt hopes the discovery will boost its tourism sector, a vital source of income for the country.

Read it at AP News
Lauren Hartley

Lauren Hartley

Breaking News Intern

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