Egypt Unearths Lost City Hidden for 1,600 Years

The Egyptian government announced Saturday that a major archaeological find—a Byzantine-era residential city in the western desert—has been uncovered, largely intact. The ancient city reveals details of daily life, urban development and economic activities during the fourth century, when Egypt was part of the Byzantine Empire. Archaeologists uncovered a basilica church and the remains of two watchtowers overlooking the city’s main streets. They also found houses with reception halls and vaulted roofs, ovens, kitchens, bronze coins bearing portraits of Byzantine emperors and gold coins dating back to the reign of Roman emperor Constantius II, who ruled from A.D. 337-361. Two hundred pottery fragments containing writings illustrating commercial transaction, correspondence, and other aspects of daily life were also discovered. Separately, archaeologists uncovered 18 ancient tombs about 62 miles west of the ancient intellectual capital Alexandria. Egypt hopes the discovery will boost its tourism sector, a vital source of income for the country.