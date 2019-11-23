Egypt Unveils Massive Cache of Mummified Cats, Birds and Crocodiles Found in Ancient Necropolis

Read it at Associated Press
Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities has unveiled an unusual collection of recently discovered animal mummies including lion cubs, crocodiles, birds and cats. The cache was put on display Saturday in the famous Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo near where many human mummies have been discovered. “We are finding here hundreds of objects,” Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told the Associated Press. “All of them are very interesting from the Egyptological point of view to know better this area.” Also on display are two ichneumon or Egyptian mongoose mummies and a number of statuettes of cats and the goddess Sekhmet, who is represented as a woman with the head of a lioness.