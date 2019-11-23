CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    MEOW LIKE AN EGYPTIAN

    Egypt Unveils Massive Cache of Mummified Cats, Birds and Crocodiles Found in Ancient Necropolis

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Hayam Adel/Reuters

    Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities has unveiled an unusual collection of recently discovered animal mummies including lion cubs, crocodiles, birds and cats. The cache was put on display Saturday in the famous Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo near where many human mummies have been discovered. “We are finding here hundreds of objects,” Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told the Associated Press. “All of them are very interesting from the Egyptological point of view to know better this area.” Also on display are two ichneumon or Egyptian mongoose mummies and a number of statuettes of cats and the goddess Sekhmet, who is represented as a woman with the head of a lioness.

    Read it at Associated Press