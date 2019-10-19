CHEAT SHEET
Egyptian Archeologists Find 30 Ancient Coffins With Mummies Inside in Luxor
Egypt announced Saturday that a team of archaeologists found 30 ancient coffins with mummies inside in the city of Luxor, one of the largest finds in over a century. The Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that a team of Egyptian archaeologists found a “distinctive group of 30 colored wooden coffins for men, women, and children” at the Al-Asasif cemetery on Luxor’s west bank. The 3,000-year-old coffins were in “a good condition of preservation, colors, and complete inscriptions,” according to the statement. “It is the first large human coffin cache ever discovered since the end of the 19th century,” antiquities minister Khaled El-Enany said during a ceremony in Luxor. According to Reuters, the coffins will undergo a restoration process before being moved to a showroom at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will open next to the Giza pyramids next year.