CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Suez

    VIOLENCE

    Hassan Ammar/AP

    Gunmen killed five soldiers in Suez in one of a series of attacks throughout Egypt on Monday. Also on Monday, five others were killed and more than 40 were injured in a car-bomb attack in the town of al-Tour in southern Sinai, and a rocket-propelled grenade hit a satellite station in a Cairo suburb. Northern Sinai in particular has seen a spate of violence recently, having been nicknamed the “new Afghanistan” due to the Islamic insurgency. Monday’s attacks followed Sunday’s violent clashes that left 50 people dead, mainly in Cairo.

    Read it at BBC News