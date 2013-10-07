Egyptian Soldiers Killed in Suez

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
Gunmen killed five soldiers in Suez in one of a series of attacks throughout Egypt on Monday. Also on Monday, five others were killed and more than 40 were injured in a car-bomb attack in the town of al-Tour in southern Sinai, and a rocket-propelled grenade hit a satellite station in a Cairo suburb. Northern Sinai in particular has seen a spate of violence recently, having been nicknamed the “new Afghanistan” due to the Islamic insurgency. Monday’s attacks followed Sunday’s violent clashes that left 50 people dead, mainly in Cairo.