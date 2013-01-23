Egypt's President Morsi Warns: Beware the Jewish Controlled Media!

Have they no spin doctors in Egypt?

President Mohamed "pigs and apes" Morsy is now warning visiting U.S. senators to beware the Jews who control U.S. media, according to a report by Josh Rogin of The Cable blog. A group of seven senators led by John McCain met with President Morsy last week. They urged him to distance himself from his inflammatory pre-presidential remarks about Jews. Then, according to one of the senators, Chris Coons of Delaware, Morsy offered this unhelpful thought:

"He was attempting to explain himself ... then he said, ‘Well, I think we all know that the media in the United States has made a big deal of this and we know the media of the United States is controlled by certain forces and they don't view me favorably,'" Coons said.

The Cable asked Coons if Morsy specifically named the Jews as the forces that control the American media. Coons said all the senators believed the implication was obvious.

"He did not say [the Jews], but I watched as the other senators physically recoiled, as did I," he said. "I thought it was impossible to draw any other conclusion."

"The meeting then took a very sharply negative turn for some time. It really threatened to cause the entire meeting to come apart so that we could not continue," Coons said.

Multiple senators impressed upon Morsy that if he was saying the criticisms of his comments were due to the Jews in the media, that statement was potentially even more offensive than his original comments from 2010.

Yep.