Eiffel Tower Closed After Man Attempts to Climb Iconic Paris Tower

The Eiffel Tower was forced to shut down Monday after a man attempted to climb it, the Associated Press reports. The male who climbed the iconic Paris monument was reportedly seen “dangling” below the structure’s highest level, and a rescuer dressed in red was seen saving him from above. A spokeswoman for Paris police said firefighters and a “climbing specialist” were on the scene and were “in touch” with the climber, whose motives for scaling the tower are unclear. It is also unclear how the climber managed to get past the monument’s security system, or when the tower—the city’s tallest structure—will re-open. British “freerunner” James Kingston also climbed the Eiffel Tower in 2015 without permission or safety ropes.