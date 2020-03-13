Eiffel Tower Shuts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Eiffel Tower—the most prominent monument in Paris and one of the most famous in the world—has closed due to the 2019 novel coronavirus, Agence France-Presse reported. The Eiffel Tower’s management announced Friday that the tower, which attracts crowds from around the world, would shut. There are over 2,800 cases of coronavirus in France, making it one the hardest hit European countries. Italy, which has over 15,000 confirmed cases, also reportedly hit a new record for deaths in one day, with 250 individuals. Spain, which has the second highest number of cases behind Italy, declared a state of emergency on Friday and put some counties on lockdown. It comes as Ukraine reportedly recorded its first coronavirus death after reporting two new cases on Friday. So far, there have been at least 130,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world and at least 5,000 deaths.