1

Eight Children Hospitalized After Mystery Seizures at Harvard Square Church Concert

HOLY MYSTERY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 5:29PM EDT 
Cambridge MA firefighters
Image shared by the Cambridge Fire Department of firefighters responding to the seizure call on Tuesday evening. Cambridge Fire Department/Facebook

Eight children have been hospitalized in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after experiencing seizure-like symptoms during a choir performance on Tuesday night. The children, all between the ages of 11 and 13, were members of a touring French youth choir who were performing a free show at St. Paul’s Parish, a Catholic church in Harvard Square, when they fell ill. Paramedics first responded to a report that one child at the concert was experiencing a seizure. Upon arriving, they found the first child was no longer seizing, but seven more had begun to exhibit similar symptoms. All eight children were treated on the scene, then transported to a local hospital. The Cambridge Fire Department later shared images on Facebook of a firefighter carrying one of the children away from the church. The department also employed a hazmat team to test the church’s air conditions. Investigators now believe fumes from cleaning supplies may have caused the children’s symptoms, though a spokesperson told USA Today that no one in the concert’s roughly 70-person audience fell ill. Luckily, the children’s symptoms were not life-threatening, and all eight had been released from the hospital by Wednesday afternoon.

Cambridge Fire Department firefighter carrying French child
An image posted to Facebook by the Cambridge Fire Department shows a firefighter carrying one of the eight children. Cambridge Fire Department/Facebook
2
Trump Admin Plans to Burn $10 Million Worth of Contraceptives for Poor Nations
UP IN FLAMES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 4:29PM EDT 
The Trump administration has decided to burn $10 million worth of contraceptives rather than distribute the supplies to poor countries.
The Trump administration has decided to burn $10 million worth of contraceptives rather than distribute the supplies to poor countries. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump administration has chosen to burn almost $10 million worth of contraceptives rather than send them to poor nations, according to Reuters. Sources told the outlet that the U.S. government rejected offers from the United Nations and aid groups to help distribute the supplies, which include contraceptive implants, pills, and intrauterine devices. They had been sitting in a warehouse in Belgium since January following Trump’s decision to freeze all foreign aid and shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development. The government will now spend around $160,000 to incinerate all $9.7 million worth of supplies at a facility in France. The Belgian Foreign Ministry stated that it had explored “all possible options to prevent the destruction” with U.S. authorities, to no avail. “Nevertheless, Belgium continues to actively seek solutions to avoid this regrettable outcome,” it said in a statement Tuesday, adding that “sexual and reproductive health must not be subject to ideological constraints.” Associate director of advocacy at MSI Reproductive Choices, Sarah Shaw, said that the government rejected the nonprofit’s offer to “pay for repackaging, shipping, and import duties.” “This is clearly not about saving money. It feels more like an ideological assault on reproductive rights, and one that is already harming women,” she said.

3
‘Shallow Hal’ Actor Dies at 70
'ZEST FOR LIFE'
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 3:20PM EDT 
Deleted scene from 'Shallow Hal'
Shallow Hal/20th Century Fox

Shallow Hal star Rene Kirby died on July 11 after spending two months in the hospital battling infections and health issues with his esophagus, bladder, and kidneys. He was 70. He played his most prominent Hollywood role in the 2001 romantic comedy as Walt, Hal’s close friend and a hospital volunteer who, like Kirby, was born with spina bifida, a spinal cord defect that meant Kirby could not use his legs. Instead, he traveled by walking on his hands and maneuvering a three-wheeled bike using a hand crank, making him a local celebrity in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont. Kirby also didn’t let his disability stop him from skiing, swimming, and even winning state titles in gymnastics. Kirby had met Shallow Hal director Peter Farrelly at a bar in Burlington in 1999, according to the Vermont-focused YouTube series Seven Days, and they became good friends. Farrelly eventually wrote the role of Walt for Kirby. “He’s got a zest for life that is contagious, and he’s extremely funny,” Farrelly said of Kirby to the Burlington Free Press. “You don’t have to stand up to stand out,” Kirby’s youngest sibling, Jon, recalled his brother saying. Kirby is survived by his mother and six siblings.

4
Colossal Great White Shark Spotted Off Coast of Nantucket
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.23.25 5:11PM EDT 
Published 07.23.25 1:31PM EDT 
Researchers place a tag on an Atlantic white shark nicknamed “Contender.”
Researchers have nicknamed the more than 13 and a half foot ocean beast “Contender” because he’s “the ultimate ocean warrior.” OCEARCH

Just when thought it was safe... A marine research nonprofit say they have spotted their largest ever shark just off the coast of Nantucket. The massive cartilaginous fish—nicknamed “Contender” for its 13 feet, 9 inches and more than 16,000 pounds measurements and being “the ultimate ocean warrior”—was originally tagged back in January approximately 45 miles off the east coast where Georgia meets Florida. Since then he appears to have embarked on a modest odyssey, heading further south along the Florida coast before heading north again past North Carolina. The latest satellite ping from his tag placed him east of Massachusetts, between Nantucket Shoals and Georges Bank, earlier on Friday. OCEARCH say they’ll follow him for another five years in the hope of new insights into Atlantic white sharks’ migratory patterns. Contender’s northward move comes just a week after two college kids came within inches of a massive Great White Shark while paddleboarding less than a mile out from a New England beach. The number of great white sharks around Nantucket has been increasing thanks to climate change warming its waters. Despite the great white being dangerous when approached, Massachusetts has had only one fatal shark attack this century, in 2018; the previous death was in 1936.

5
ICE Detains British R&B Singer For Overstaying Visa
#FREEJANE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 3:54PM EDT 
British singer Jane Eugene has been in ICE custody for over three months.
British singer Jane Eugene has been in ICE custody for over three months. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The iconic vocalist from the 1980s R&B band Loose Ends has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over three months. Jane Eugene, who performed the band’s Billboard R&B No. 1 hits “Hanging’ on a String” and “Slow Down,” among others, has been held at an ICE correctional facility in Kentucky after overstaying her visa. The singer’s representatives told Billboard she was stopped by immigration officers while returning to the U.S. across the Canadian border and brought to a jail in upstate New York before being moved to Kentucky. If deported, she could be banned from the U.S. for 10 years. “As you might imagine, the conditions are taking a huge toll. Jane’s health is rapidly deteriorating,” read a GoFundMe page meant to help Eugene cover the cost of legal fees, “protect her health” while in custody and cover other basic needs. The GoFundMe added that Eugene has lived in the U.S. for decades and “loves America, has made her home here, and wants to fight using every legal remedy available.” As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has garnered 272 donations and raised around $15,620 of its $50,000 goal.

6
Why Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2′ Outfits Are Already Controversial
DEVIL WEARS NADA
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 07.23.25 4:54PM EDT 
Published 07.23.25 3:35PM EDT 
Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in Chelsea on July 21, 2025 in New York City
Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in Chelsea on July 21, 2025 in New York City James Devaney/GC Images

After waiting nearly two decades for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, some fans are already voicing dissatisfaction at the beloved film’s follow-up. Anne Hathaway has been seen filming in New York City as she reprises her role as the ambitious and endearingly awkward Andy Sachs in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel. In response to behind-the-scenes shots of Andy’s wardrobe, some commenters remarked that the looks feel off. Gossip account Deuxmoi took to Instagram to show Hathaway in a geometric-patterned maxi dress and bucket hat, hopping onto the Jitney—a look some felt aligned more with fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw than timid Andy Sachs, the clumsy personal assistant unable to spell “Gabbana,” with one commenter writing, “It’s giving SJP in And Just Like That.” Another look emerged, capturing Hathaway’s character hurriedly walking down the street in a matching pinstripe waistcoat and slacks combo from Jean Paul Gaultier, carrying a simple black messenger bag. “Anne Hathaway carrying a Coach messenger bag…i fear the devil wears prada 2 is off to a rocky start,” wrote fashion expert Emily Kirkpatrick on Substack. Whether Andy shows up in the sequel carrying a Birkin or a paper bag, one thing is certain: fans are already channeling their inner Miranda Priestly.

7
Miami Dolphins Player Airlifted to Hospital After Training Camp Injury
PRE-SEASON INJURY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 3:28PM EDT 
Bayron Matos #79 of the Miami Dolphins stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FL.
Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins football star Bayron Matos was airlifted to hospital after suffering an unknown injury during training camp practice Wednesday. The offensive lineman is currently in stable condition, according to the team. While details surrounding the injury are unknown, the Miami-Herald reported that it appeared to be a result of an “inadvertent collision” with a teammate. The team was training at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the scene. The football player was on the field being attended to by medical officials for more than ten minutes before a helicopter transported Matos to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Fellow offensive lineman Austin Jackson described the incident as “very tough.” “It’s a really heartbreaking part of the game,” Jackson said. Matos, 24, went undrafted in 2024 until he joined the Dolphins through the International Player Pathway Program. This year will be the second NFL season for the football star, but Matos has yet to play in an NFL game.

8
Oscar-Winning Actress Confirms Lead Role in ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Reboot
ON THE CASE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 12:17PM EDT 

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed that she will play protagonist Jessica Fletcher in a Murder, She Wrote movie reboot. On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight asked Curtis about the rumors, to which Curtis, 66, responded, “Oh, it’s... happening,” she said, smiling sheepishly at the camera. “I’m very excited, but I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting,” she added. “I have a couple other things to hustle,” she said mysteriously. Curtis has been riding the buzz of starring in Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 Disney hit Freaky Friday, which is slated to release in theaters on August 8. Curtis is also starring in the upcoming film Ella McCay and features in the series Scarpetta. Universal‘s Murder, She Wrote reboot, written by Dumb Money writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, has not yet announced a release date or other cast members. The original TV series, which aired from 1984 to 1996, was a staple of CBS Sunday evening programming. Angela Lansbury, who died in 2022, won four Golden Globes for her performance as detective and mystery writer Jessica Fletcher.

9
Boss of Davos Billionaire Summit Sent Creepy Emails: Report
THAT'S RICH
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.23.25 12:34PM EDT 
Published 07.23.25 12:32PM EDT 
A probe on Davos founder Klaus Schwab found that he engaged in inappropriate workplace behavior and spending.
A probe on Davos founder Klaus Schwab found that he engaged in inappropriate workplace behavior and spending. Han Haidan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The World Economic Forum’s founder has been revealed to have sent inappropriate emails to female staffers and billed first class flights and hotel massages. An internal probe launched in April by the WEF, which organizes the Davos annual summit of the global elite, found that Klaus Schwab, 87, ran the Forum like his “fiefdom.” He practiced and condoned workplace harassment and bullying over his 55-year-long rule over the Forum, according to the report from an external law firm. According to The Wall Street Journal, Schwab wrote in a late-night email to a senior female executive in 2020: “Do you feel that I am thinking of you.” A Journal investigation last year reported that multiple female staffers experienced sexual harassment from senior managers and VIPs at Davos and other events run by WEF. Klaus has repeatedly denied any misconduct and reiterated his denial after the official report was published. The probe also found that Schwab and his wife, Hilde, filed more than $1.1 million in travel expenses, including first-class flights for Hilde on Forum trips that did not require her attendance. Schwab additionally accepted gifts, from personalized Tiffany cufflinks to Russian tea sets, and billed hotel massages to the Forum. Schwab stepped down as chair of the Forum’s board of trustees over Easter weekend, shortly after an investigation into the organization’s workplace culture was launched in response to whistleblower complaints.

10
‘The Studio’ Star in Talks to Play Elon Musk in New Movie
NAILED IT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.23.25 12:11PM EDT 
Ike Barinholtz/Elon Musk
Apple TV+/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI film seems to have found its Elon Musk. The Challengers director is currently in talks with The Studio star Ike Barinholtz to play the billionaire Tesla CEO in his upcoming film Artifical, according to Deadline. The Amazon MGM Studios film centers around the drama behind the inception of CEO Sam Altman’s artificial intelligence company, OpenAI, which created ChatGPT. Sources have told Deadline that the movie is a comedic drama that focuses on a tumultuous period of time for the company in 2023, when CEO Sam Altman was fired then rehired within days. Barinholtz would be joining a star-studded cast, including Golden Globe winner Andrew Garfield (as Altman), Oscar-nominated Anora breakout star Yura Borisov, and Golden Globe nominee Cooper Koch, who starred as Erik Menendez in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This film is the latest of Guadagnino’s collaborations with Amazon MGM following the success of Challengers, Bones and All, and Suspiria. This casting announcement comes as rivals Musk and Altman are currently at each other’s throats while vying for Trump’s attention. Despite co-founding OpenAI together in 2015, alongside a handful of prominent Silicon Valley figures, the two billionaires have become nemeses in recent years.

