Eight Children Killed in Louisiana Shooting Spree

Cher, 79, just last year discovered that she has a teenage granddaughter, according to the girl’s mother. Ever, 15, is the daughter of Cher’s second son, Elijah Blue Allman, and Kayti Edwards following a brief romance. Edwards told The Sun: “Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess. She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless.” High school student Ever lives in Joshua Tree, California, with her mom and “true father” stepdad, but met her iconic grandmother for the first time in September during a trip to Cher’s Malibu home. Edwards, 49, described: “We went to the house and stayed the night. She was lovely and kind and we had dinner. Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert. It was a cool experience for her.” The Daily Beast has contacted a representative of Cher for comment.
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- 1‘Speechless’ Cher Discovers She Has a Teenage GranddaughterI FOUND SOMEONE“Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess,” the girl’s mother revealed.
- 2Hiker Dies After Falling From Popular National Park TrailFATAL FALLAuthorities said the man died from injuries he sustained in the fall.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Eight Children Killed in Louisiana Shooting Spree'TRAGIC SITUATION'Officials said the attacks appeared to result from a domestic issue.
- 4Actress Dies at 57 After Being Found Unresponsive in PoolMOVIE STAR GONE“France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters wrote in a statement.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 5New Horror Flick Creeps Into Race as ‘Mario’ Holds StrongSPOOKYThe movie came in third in this week’s box office rankings.
- 6‘Downton Abbey’ Star Dies At 77AU REVOIR“We loved her so much,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote of the beloved film star.
- 7Jennifer Aniston’s Ex, 54, Welcomes First Baby With Wife, 32NEW ARRIVALA low-key Instagram post reveals the couple’s first child.
- 8NBA Superstar Says NBA Superstars are 'A*****es'LEFT ON READThe Hall of Famer says he has zero interest in joining the group chat.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9Appeals Court Gives Trump Go-Ahead on Ballroom Build—for NowDANCING IN THE DARKAn earlier order blocking above-ground construction on the president’s pet project has been temporarily reversed.
- 10Trio Jailed for Staging Bear Attacks on Luxury Cars'OPERATION BEAR CLAW'“What may have looked unbelievable turned out to be exactly that.”
A man died after falling while hiking the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park in Utah. Authorities said the man died from injuries he sustained in the fall. Search and rescue teams were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Friday and shut down the surrounding trails during the operation. “Zion National Park worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, and Kane County Search and Rescue on the fatality resulting from that fall,” a National Park spokesperson told the media outlet, Backpacker. “As of Saturday morning, the trail has reopened,” the spokesperson added. More information will be shared after notifying the next of kin. The Angels Landing Trail, one of the most popular hikes in the Utah national park, has seen at least 18 fatalities, mostly due to falls and medical issues during the demanding 5.4-mile round trip, 1,488 feet climb.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Eight Children Killed in Louisiana Shooting Spree
A shooting spree across Shreveport, Louisiana, has left eight children dead, authorities said. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday and chased the suspect, fatally shooting him after he attempted to flee in a stolen car. The victims’ ages ranged from 1 to 14, and some of the children shot were related to the unidentified gunman, officials said. Authorities also revealed that the attacks took place at three separate locations. “This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences here. There is also another residence on Harrison Street that is part of this crime scene as well,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon of the Shreveport Police Department said at a news conference. Two others were shot, and their conditions remain unknown. “This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.
Moroccan-French actress Nadia Farès died from cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 57. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Farès. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, wrote in a statement to Agence France-Presse. The actress was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a private club in Paris last week and was placed in a medically induced coma before her death. The cause of her injuries is currently under investigation, but “no offense has been identified at this stage,” according to local reports. The actress is best known for her role as Judith Herault in the cerebral thriller The Crimson River, released in 2000. She also starred in the 2007 films War and Storm Warning. She was most recently featured in Netflix’s 2016 series Marseille. The 57-year-old was set to direct an action comedy that she wrote the screenplay for this September. She is survived by her ex-husband, Steve Chasman, and two daughters.
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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.
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This weekend saw a spooky entry in the box office standings, with Lee Cronin’s The Mummy making $5.2 million at the domestic box office on its opening day. The horror flick came in third for this week’s box office, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie still on top at $7.4 million. The Lee Cronin-directed film, which is set to gross $12 million by Sunday, tells the story of a journalist and his wife searching for their missing daughter, whom they discover has been corrupted by a malignant force. Project Hail Mary held second place, continuing its strong run with $5.22 million on Friday. The domestic total is projected to reach $283 million by Sunday. Ranking seventh at the box office is Normal, a mystery movie of a small-town sheriff who uncovers a dark secret while investigating a bank raid in his Minnesota town. The movie, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, made $1.06 million at 2,060 North American theaters. It’s set to make $2.4 million total for the opening weekend.
Downton Abbey actress Nathalie Baye has died at the age of 77. Baye, who also starred in the Steven Spielberg film Catch Me If You Can, passed away at her home in Paris on Saturday following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, her family confirmed to Agence France Presse. Baye began her career in French films, TV series, and on stage before winning a role in the U.S. hit Catch Me If You Can in 2002, and as a French aristocrat in 2022’s Downton Abbey: The New Era. She appeared in more than 80 films, was a 10-time nominee for the César Award, and took home four Best Actress wins. “We loved Nathalie Baye so much,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. “She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema.”
Justin Theroux is a first-time dad. The 54-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed a son, sharing a low-key Instagram post confirming the baby’s arrival. “He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” the joint post read. The announcement lands just over a year after the couple tied the knot in Mexico, capping off a relatively fast-moving relationship that began in 2023 and quickly progressed to engagement, marriage, and now parenthood in just three years. While Theroux has largely kept the relationship out of the spotlight, Bloom’s pregnancy became public late last year as she stepped out at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. The actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston before the pair split in 2018, but they have remained amicable, with Theroux previously describing their post-divorce dynamic as a close friendship. Aniston later spoke candidly about her own fertility struggles, as well as intense media scrutiny.
Shaquille O’Neal has a simple reason for not texting fellow stars: he can’t stand them. The four-time NBA champion told the New York Post he has deliberately distanced himself from celebrity culture for more than a decade. “I don’t like athletes or superstars because they’re a–----es,“ he said. O’Neal said he prefers to keep things low-key, ditching entourages and focusing instead on business ventures and fan interactions. “I want to be a regular guy,” said the 54-year-old. Off the court, the former Lakers star has built an impressive resume, earning a bachelor’s degree, an MBA, and Ed.D. He said he pursued them to model the value of education for his children and young fans. O’Neal is now working toward a fourth degree while expanding his real estate portfolio, including major developments in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. For a man who once dominated the game, he doesn’t seem to be missing the locker room.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
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Just one day after construction was halted, a federal appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to continue building his controversial $400 million White House ballroom project until a full hearing is held. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit late Friday temporarily stayed an order issued a day earlier by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon halting the above-ground portion of the 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the site of the razed East Wing. Leon allowed only below-ground work on a bunker and other “national security facilities” at the site. Leon was sharply critical of the East Wing destruction, calling efforts to justify the project on national security grounds “incredible, if not disingenuous.” The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued to block construction, arguing that Trump lacked the authority to launch the project without required approvals. A full hearing is scheduled in the Court of Appeals for June 5.
Three California residents have been sentenced to 180 days in jail for staging fake bear attacks on luxury vehicles in a bizarre insurance fraud scheme. Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, Ruben Tamrazian, 26, and Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, pleaded no contest to felony insurance charges on Thursday, authorities said. A fourth suspect, Ararat Chirkinian, 39, is scheduled to appear in court in September for a preliminary hearing in an investigation dubbed “Operation Bear Claw” by the California Department of Insurance. The four defendants are accused of using a bear costume to simulate bear attacks on luxury vehicles and then submitting fraudulent insurance claims seeking payouts, according to a press release. Investigators caught wind of the scheme in 2024 after the suspects filed an insurance claim stating that a bear had entered their 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost and caused damage. However, scrutiny of the video footage they provided revealed that the “bear” was a person in a costume, and detectives later uncovered additional insurance claims submitted by the same Los Angeles-based individuals. The bear costume was later discovered in one of the suspects’ homes. “What may have looked unbelievable turned out to be exactly that—and now those responsible are being held accountable,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. A press release issued following the suspects’ arrest claimed that insurance companies were defrauded of $141,839.