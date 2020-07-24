Eight Death Row Inmates Have Now Died Amid San Quentin’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Eight death row inmates have now died from what is believed to be coronavirus complications at California’s notorious San Quentin prison. A total of 13 prisoners have died amid the outbreak at the correctional facility, where there are more than 860 infected inmates. John M. Beames, 67, was the most recent death row inmate to succumb to the disease. He spent 25 years on death row after being convicted of murder for killing his girlfriend’s child in 1994. California’s COVID-19 cases have already surged past 430,000, with the state reporting more than 8,200 deaths.