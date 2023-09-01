CHEAT SHEET
Eight Injured, Ambulance Torched in Colorado Road Rage Shooting
Eight people were hospitalized in Colorado on Thursday evening after a suspected road rage shooting led to a car crash and multiple vehicle fires, authorities said. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary inquiries had determined that a suspect opened fire at another car. “The victim vehicle crashed and caught fire, and the suspect vehicle left the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said no one was hit by the gunshots but the people taken to hospital had received injuries from the crash. An ambulance responding to the incident also caught fire, the sheriff’s office said, but no one was hurt by the blaze.