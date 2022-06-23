Eight ‘Vultures’ Sentenced for Banksy Art Heist
HEARTLESS
Eight men will serve varying sentences for the 2019 theft of a Banksy painting honoring the victims of a Paris terrorist attack, a French court ruled Thursday. The seven Frenchmen and one Italian man were found guilty of stealing and handling the “sad girl” artwork that had been painted on an exit door in the Bataclan theatre that people used to escape a jihadist attack in 2015 that killed 90. During the trial, prosecutors argued that the men were “acting like vultures, like people who steal objects without any respect for what they might represent,” France 24 reported. Four men will serve their sentences wearing electronic bracelets instead of being jailed. While they were being sentenced, the trial to sentence the suspects in the Bataclan terrorist attack was wrapping up simultaneously, The Guardian reported.