CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Eight More Die in India’s Assam State Amid Relentless Rain, Floods and Mudslides
RELENTLESS
Read it at Associated Press
As weeks of heavy rain continue to batter India’s northeastern Assam state, officials announced on Sunday that eight more people have died, bringing the official death toll to 62. The Associated Press reported that the incessant downpours have not only created mudslides, but have also caused the huge Brahmaputra River to overflow. According to Assam’s district management agency, 32 of the state’s 35 districts were underwater when the river flooded. More than three million people have been displaced thus far, though forecasters expect the rain to calm. The Indian army has been called in for help, and the state’s chief minister said on Saturday that the focus has shifted to rescue efforts.