‘STOP RUNNING’
Eight NFL Teams Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Workout After Last-Minute Dispute
Eight NFL teams watched Colin Kaepernick work out on Saturday—about a third of the number that were scheduled to attend before he changed the time and place in a dispute with the league over media access. “I’ve been ready for three years,'’ Kaepernick said after the 40-minute event, according to ESPN. “I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here: showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.” Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racism. He says he is ready to interview “with any team at any time.”