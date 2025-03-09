Eight People Injured After Driver Crashes Into LA Car Dealership
At least eight people were injured after a car plowed into a Los Angeles area CarMax dealership, the Associated Press reports. Two people were critically injured while six had minor injuries after the crash at the Inglewood dealership, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Video footage of the aftermath posted to social media showed a damaged SUV reversing into the building before driving out the other side, while employees implored people to move out of the way. According to CarMax, the driver was a customer whose car had just been appraised; he has since been arrested. The company thanked the authorities for their swift response.
