Scouted

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 Is a Game-Changer for Hot Sleepers, Night Sweaters, and Snorers

GREAT IN BED

The new-and-improved sleep pod changed my life—I don’t know how I went 15 years without it.

Casey Clark
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Review
Eight Sleep.
Casey Clark

Casey Clark

Contributor

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini