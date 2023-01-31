This Cooling Mattress Helps Track Your Health Stats While You Sleep

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s nothing worse than waking up in a puddle of sweat. No, I’m not the casual hot sleeper, but probably the world’s hottest sleeper. I can never seem to get cool no matter what I do, and I’ve tried it all—bamboo sheets, cold showers before bed, and overhead fans. After years of sleepless nights and night sweats, I decided it was time to finally do something about it.

As one does, I took my questions to Google to see if there was anything else that might be able to help me sleep once and for all, and I finally found it: The Eight Sleep Pod 3. I can’t say enough positive things about this mattress, and I can’t believe it took me 23 years to find it. But as the old saying goes, better late than never.

Unlike many standard mattresses, Eight Sleep’s Pod 3 works with you to keep you cool, track your sleep and health statistics, and much more. The mattress itself has five layers that work to provide a medium-plush feel to aid in spinal alignment. The key components include the mattress, active grid, power cord, and hub, and I was able to assemble it in about an hour—and I hate reading directions.

The best part about the Eight Sleep Pod 3 is its cooling properties. As I mentioned above, I initially gravitated toward this bed because I was a hot sleeper in dire need of some relief, and the fact that I could adjust the mattress’s temperature to as low as 55 degrees was something I couldn’t wait to do. On the app, you can determine what temperature you’d like your mattress to be as you sleep and during the different stages. You can even set a timer to have it pre-set before you hop into bed, so it’s all ready for you once bedtime rolls around.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress I have mine set to reach -3 at bedtime and then stay at -1 throughout the night. This temperature combination helps to get me cool as soon as I hop into bed and then goes up gradually throughout the night so I can fall into a restful sleep. Buy At Eight Sleep $ 3295 Free Shipping

It’ll take a few nights to figure out which settings best suit your sleep needs and temperature preferences. Learn from my mistake, and don’t go too crazy on the first night. I set mine to -6 throughout the night and I was freezing and couldn’t sleep at all. I quickly realized that was too cold for me and the next night increased it to -5 and -4 and eventually landed at my sweet spot of -3 to start the night and then a gradual increase to -1 until the morning.

If you’re a cold sleeper, you can set it to reach temperatures up to 110 degrees. As someone who has done that, the mattress does get as hot as it does cold, so make sure to play around with the settings or you might end up waking up in a puddle of sweat, even if that wasn’t your intention. And for those who experience period cramps or back pain, the bed itself works as a full-body heating pad in those moments when heat can aid in pain relief.

Now, I’m not usually one who is too big into statistics, but I do appreciate the features that the mattress has, like calculating heart rate variability, hourly heart rate, tosses and turns, sleep stages, and how long it takes to fall asleep. Plus, it’ll give you a sleep score out of 100 percent so you can see if you had a good night’s sleep. I’m not a fan of the vibration alarm to wake you up in the morning, but I think it’s great for those who need a little push to get out of bed in the morning.

Overall, I’m so happy with this mattress and honestly can’t imagine my life without it. With that said, the mattress is expensive, starting at $2,895 for a full and going up to $3,295 for a California King. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, you can opt for just the cooling cover, which is approximately $1,000 cheaper. With such a hefty price tag, I think it is a worthy investment if you’re a hot sleeper and have tried everything to get cool and you need something that’s actually going to work. At the end of the day, you spend a third of your life sleeping, so you might as well invest in it.

