8-Year-Old Girl Killed in Chicago Gun Violence Over Labor Day Weekend
MASS SHOOTINGS
An 8-year-old girl was among eight people killed in shootings in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. A further 48 people were injured. Police had extended shifts to 12 hours long and expanded citywide patrols to almost 8,000 officers in anticipation of the weekend. Compared to last year’s holiday weekend, eight more people were shot, although the number of fatalities remained the same. The 8-year-old girl was identified by The Herald Mail as Dajore Wilson, who was sitting in a car with her mother at the time. Though city chief detective Brendan Deenihan said investigators didn’t yet have a motive, there had been ongoing gang conflict in the area. President Trump has used violence in Chicago, the country’s third largest city, to amplify calls for law and order, and has threatened to send in federal agents.