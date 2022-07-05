CHEAT SHEET
8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Struck by July 4 Parade Vehicle
After being hit by a parade vehicle during a July 4 celebration in Kaysville, Utah, an 8-year-old girl died on Monday. Though police have not yet identified the victim, a GoFundMe organized in her honor names her as Macie Hill, the youngest of three children who was performing in the parade with the Patriot Cheer All Stars. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that city officials ended the parade after the incident, with festivities coming to a halt soon after 10 a.m. The GoFundMe, which is collecting funds for funeral and medical expenses, describes Hill as someone who was “full of life and showed joy and love to everyone.” The Independence Day weekend was marked by tragedy throughout the country.