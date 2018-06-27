Eighth Suspect Arrested in Mistaken-Identity Murder of Bronx Teen

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
An eighth suspect was arrested Tuesday in the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old who was attacked outside a Bronx deli last week. Elvin Garcia was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Seven others have been charged in connection to the brutal slaying, which was caught on camera. Police believe the Trinitarios, a Dominican gang, are behind the attack, and that the gang members meant to target someone else. “We will leave literally no stone unturned until we make sure that we get justice and we make sure that everyone involved in this incident are brought to justice,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.