China Gold Medalist Eileen Gu Signs Up to Sell Salt Lake City Olympic Bid

Read it at AP
The Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu says she is joining Salt Lake City’s bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics, just four months after winning two gold medals for China at the Winter Games in Beijing. The 18-year-old, whose mother is Chinese, said her decision to work as an ambassador for the Salt Lake bid was “beautiful example of globalism.” As the Associated Press pointed out, however, it could be controversial: China does not allow dual citizenship and Gu has never cleared up whether she gave up her American passport to compete in Beijing or never actually became a Chinese citizen. Gu is expected to start her studies at Stanford University in the fall.