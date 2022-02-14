Elite Canadian Soldiers Took Part in Convoy Protests, Report Says

Two Canadian special operations soldiers serving in a counterterrorism unit took part in the “Freedom Convoy” protests against COVID restrictions that have roiled Ottawa, the Ottawa Citizen reported. Military officials confirmed the two highly members of Joint Task Force 2 were under investigation—along with a third service member no longer with that unit and a fourth who allegedly brought supplies to demonstrators occupying downtown. “The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardize the apolitical imperative associated with their functions,” Maj. Gen. Steve Boivin said. It was other Canadian military members who raised the alarm about active soldiers joining the protests. Canadian police cleared convoy truckers off the Ambassador Bridge this weekend.
