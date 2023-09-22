Ejected F-35 Pilot Told 911: ‘I’m Not Sure Where the Airplane Is’
‘MA’AM, I’M THE PILOT’
A Marine Corps pilot who ejected from a F-35 stealth fighter over rural South Carolina admitted in a 911 call that he was “not sure where the airplane is.” In circumstances that have not yet been fully explained, the 47-year-old pilot ejected near Charleston International Airport on Sunday afternoon, with his $100 million jet finally crashing 60 miles away near Indiantown. The wreckage was not found until the next day. Audio obtained by the Associated Press captures the surreal scene when a North Charleston resident phones 911 to say that a pilot has ejected in his backyard and needs an ambulance. As the dispatcher tries to make sense of the call, she asks to be put on to the pilot, who tells her: “Ma’am, a military jet crashed. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling... I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash-landed somewhere. I ejected.”