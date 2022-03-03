Iconic Russian Radio Station Forced to Shut Down After Being Pulled From Airwaves
RADIO SILENCE
One of Russia’s oldest radio stations, and one of its last remaining liberal media outlets, has been dissolved by its board after coming under intense pressure for its coverage of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Ekho Moskvy disappeared from the airwaves on Tuesday and its editor confirmed Thursday that it has now been shut down for good. “The Ekho Moskvy board of directors has decided by a majority of votes to liquidate the radio channel and the website of Ekho Moskvy,” Editor Alexei Venediktov announced on Telegram, according to Reuters news agency. However, following the announcement, the station said it will continue to broadcast on YouTube and social media networks. Earlier this week, the prosecutor general’s office accused the station of spreading “deliberately false information” about the invasion.