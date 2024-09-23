El Chapo’s Model Wife, Fresh Out of Prison, Shocks at Milan Fashion Week
DRESSED TO KILL
After less than three years behind bars for her role in facilitating one of the bloodiest and wealthiest criminal organizations on the planet, the wife of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman has now staged a triumphant return to the world of fashion with an appearance at Milan Fashion Week. Emma Coronel Aispuro—a model and former teen beauty queen, who was also previously accused of helping her husband orchestrate his 2015 escape from a max-security Mexican prison—took to the catwalk on Monday sporting a new collection designed by LA-based April Black Diamond, MailOnline reports. Coronel was released last September and is said to be focused on rebuilding her life after serving time on charges ranging from money laundering conspiracy to the distribution of illegal drugs. “I believe everyone deserves a second chance, and fashion is the perfect platform to highlight transformation, strength and resilience,” Black Diamond wrote in a post on Instagram. “She is not just a model for our dresses, she is an example of strength, courage and hope.”