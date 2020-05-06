El Chapo’s Sons Threaten to Beat Up Anyone Who Breaks Coronavirus Lockdown Rules
If the prospect of catching a potentially deadly virus isn’t enough to keep people inside their homes, maybe this will work? The sons of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have reportedly threatened to beat up people who violate lockdown orders in Culiacan—a Mexican city under their cartel’s control. The New York Post reports Iván Archivaldo Guzmán and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán, known collectively as “Los Chapitos” or “Little Chapos,” run their infamous dad’s Sinaloa drug cartel along with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. In a video shared online, a cartel member is heard saying: “After 10 o’clock at night, all the people must be inside their homes due to the coronavirus, otherwise they will be punished.” El Chapo, who was extradited to the U.S. in 2017, is now serving a life sentence at the ADX Florence “supermax” prison in Colorado.