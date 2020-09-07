Enormous California Wildfire Was Started by Firework at Gender Reveal Party, Authorities Say
BURN BABY BURN
At least this will be a good anecdote for the kid when they’re older. A raging wildfire in California was started by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party, according to local authorities. The fire was ignited Saturday morning at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa and has now scorched 7,050 acres, is only 5 percent contained, and has forced the evacuation of some 3,000 residents. In a statement posted to Instagram, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said the El Dorado Fire was caused by a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party.” The statement added: “With the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.” The El Dorado fire is just one of 23 major wildfires currently burning in California, according to NBC News.