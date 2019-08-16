CHEAT SHEET
El Paso Police Looking for ‘Hero’ Who Saved Lives in Walmart Shooting
The El Paso Police Department is looking for a man they believe saved several lives during the mass shooting at Walmart earlier this month. “We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture. His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.” In the post, they include a surveillance footage image of a mustached man wearing a blue plaid shirt, a baseball cap, and jeans. The department encouraged those who recognized him to call investigators.