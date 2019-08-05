CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
DEATH TOLL
Seven Mexican Nationals Killed in El Paso Shooting
Read it at CNN
Seven Mexican nationals were killed in the shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, and Mexico’s government is exploring whether to take legal action against the United States, CNN reports. Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said Sunday that Mexico will investigate whether it can extradite the alleged gunman and said the attack was an act of terror against Mexicans who live in the U.S. “Mexico would like to express its utmost profound condemnation and rejection of this barbaric act where innocent Mexican men and women were killed,” Ebrard said in video posted to his Twitter account. “We are outraged. We do not support the culture of hate.”