CHEAT SHEET
FULL OF HATE
El Paso Shooting Survivor Says Gunman Specifically Targeted Hispanics
A man who was shot twice in the El Paso mass shooting but survived says the gunman specifically targeted Hispanic people. El Paso native Chris Grant was at the Walmart in East El Paso when a gunman opened fire. Instead of fleeing the rampage, he tried to distract the gunman by throwing soda bottles at him and was then shot twice near his rib cage. Grant woke up Monday and told his family about the ordeal. “He stated that the shooter was targeting Mexicans and was passing whites, African Americans,” said Laura Hromatka, Grant’s former wife. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said the suspect drove at least 10 hours from the town of Allen and got lost in an El Paso neighborhood before stopping at the Walmart because he was hungry. Chief Allen said the accused gunman, Patrick Crusius, has shown no remorse and “basically appears to be in a state of shock and confusion.”