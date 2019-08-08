CHEAT SHEET
El Paso Shooting Victims in Hospital Refused to Meet Trump: Report
None of the eight patients still under hospital care after being shot in an El Paso Walmart last weekend consented to a visit from President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The Washington Post reports that two of the injured victims did return with family members to greet the president. Ryan Mielke, spokesperson for the University Medical Center in El Paso said that the patients were under no obligation to meet the president. “This is a very sensitive time in their lives,” Mielke said. “Some of them said they didn’t want to meet with the president. Some of them didn’t want any visitors.” Mielke did say that before Trump’s visit, many of the hospitalized patients accept visits from local elected officials and Democratic lawmakers.