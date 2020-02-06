El Paso Walmart Gunman to Be Charged With Federal Hate Crime Charges: AP
The alleged gunman in the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 dead at a Walmart last year will be charged with federal hate crimes, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Patrick Crusius, 21, had previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges for the Aug. 3, 2019 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, which killed eight Mexican nationals.
Authorities say Crusius allegedly sought to murder Hispanic people inside the crowded store near the U.S.-Mexico border on a busy Saturday morning. He had allegedly posted a racist creed online shortly before he opened fire. Crusius has been held without bond since the shooting, after surrendering to police after the attack saying “I’m the shooter,” and admitting to targeting Mexicans, according to the arrest warrant.