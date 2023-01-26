Elaine Chao Breaks Her Silence on Trump’s Racist Rants
‘MORE ABOUT HIM’
Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao took a rare swing at her old boss on Wednesday, addressing the racist attacks he keeps lobbing at her. “Does Coco Chow have anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified Documents being sent and stored in Chinatown?,” Trump wrote Monday in yet another deranged post on his social-media platform. It was the latest in a string of attacks, in which Trump has blamed the Taiwanese native for her husband Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stances on China. “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation,” Chao said in a statement to Politico. “He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”