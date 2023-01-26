CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Elaine Chao Breaks Her Silence on Trump’s Racist Rants

    ‘MORE ABOUT HIM’

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Elaine Chao, 18th U.S. Secretary of Transportation; 24th U.S. Secretary of Labor, United States of America, speaks onstage during the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit

    Jon Cherry/Getty Images

    Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao took a rare swing at her old boss on Wednesday, addressing the racist attacks he keeps lobbing at her. “Does Coco Chow have anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified Documents being sent and stored in Chinatown?,” Trump wrote Monday in yet another deranged post on his social-media platform. It was the latest in a string of attacks, in which Trump has blamed the Taiwanese native for her husband Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stances on China. “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation,” Chao said in a statement to Politico. “He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”

    Read it at POLITICO