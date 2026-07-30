Elaine Chao Snubs Missing McConnell in Lengthy Speech

Elaine Chao delivered a lengthy acceptance speech at a sold-out luncheon—and conveniently left out any mention of her ailing husband.

The former transportation secretary, 73, was all smiles in a striking purple outfit and perfectly coiffed hair as she received the Donald D. Engen Trophy for Aviation Excellence from the Aero Club of Washington on Wednesday. Her husband, 84-year-old Mitch McConnell, was noticeably absent from the ceremony.

Elaine Chao accepted the Donald D. Engen Trophy for Aviation Excellence on Wednesday. Her husband did not appear in any photos from the event. Elaine Chao/X

Chao, who was President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary in his first term, delivered a 900-word speech about aviation safety, urging Congress to approve $20 billion in funding to modernize air traffic control—even as her husband’s absence leaves Republicans with just 51 voting senators, giving them a narrow majority.

“So here is my call to action. To Congress: Pass the funding. Sustain the funding. And take the harder step of structural reform while the political coordination can exist,” Chao said.

“This does not need to be an issue just for one party, and we need to educate everyday Americans about the value in investing in the system, so both parties are driven to the table.”

Chao did not acknowledge her husband during her speech. Screenshot/x/X

Chao called on lawmakers to sustain their commitment to air traffic control modernization “through appropriations, through reauthorization, and through the political will to see it through more than one budget cycle.”

Though she repeatedly appealed to Congress in her speech, Chao notably left out any reference to one of the most powerful Republicans in the Senate: McConnell, her husband of more than three decades.

The Kentucky Republican has not been seen in public since he was hospitalized on June 14 after taking a fall. His team has since released two proof-of-life photos of him alongside Chao, but skeptics have remained unconvinced.

Mitch McConnell's office has released two proof-of-life photos since he was hospitalized on June 14. Office of Mitch McConnell

On Monday, McConnell’s office released a statement from his unnamed physician, who said the aging senator has “maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls” since being moved from hospital care to rehab. It added that he was “not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

Chao previously faced scrutiny for taking a trip to China just three days after her husband was rushed to the hospital. She met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on June 17 “to strengthen China-U.S. relations” in what her team described as a “long-planned trip.” McConnell’s health “did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S.,” her spokesperson said after she drew backlash.

Chao showed up with strikingly lighter hair at the awarding ceremony. Office Of Mitch McConnell/Backgrid/X

Chao was dragged back into the spotlight earlier this week after a family friend raised doubts about her latest photo with McConnell.

Jeff Yang, an author and podcaster who was college friends with Chao’s sisters, said it was “just implausible” that she would wear a flimsy button-down that sells for as cheap as $12 in secondhand online markets.

“I’ve known members of the Chao family—specifically, Elaine’s apolitical sisters (Grace and the late Angela)—since our college years,” Yang wrote in a Bluesky post on Monday.

“I can’t imagine Elaine, one of the most put-together people in existence, releasing a pic wearing a thin shirt over a visible black bra, UNTUCKED,” Yang said. “Just implausible.”