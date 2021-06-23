About two hours after learning her 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine, had vanished while visiting his father over Thanksgiving in 2012, Elaine Hall sent her ex a pointed message: “He wouldn’t just leave. He would have called me. I am so suspicious of you right now. How could he just disappear?”

Later, Hall would be informed her suspicions of Mark Redwine were correct after prosecutors allege the 59-year-old killed his son inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012, after the teen discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper.

During Redwine's second-degree murder and child abuse trial currently underway, Hall recounted in painstaking detail the moment she learned her son was missing the day after she sent her son to her ex's for a court-ordered visit.

Hall described how she was on the road to Colorado Springs within the hour to help in the investigation. “I was frantic,” Hall said. “It was so surreal. You don’t expect anything like this to happen to you. I figured he was safe because he was with his dad, and I was devastated that no one knew where my son was.”

She added that she continued to text her son, whose partial remains were found miles from Redwine's home a year later. Redwine’s legal team, however, has argued Dylan ran away from his dad’s house and was possibly attacked by a wild animal.

The trial is expected to last at least 4 weeks and if convicted, Redwine faces a maximum of 48 years in prison.