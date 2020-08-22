Missing Fort Hood Soldier Was Transferred to Another Unit After Reporting Sexual Abuse
SEARCH IS ON
Sgt. Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who went missing earlier this week, had been transferred to another unit after reporting he was the victim of “abusive sexual contact.” “The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options,” Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a public affairs officer for Fort Hood, wrote in a statement. “The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals.” Fernandes was last seen by a staff sergeant who dropped him off at home on Monday, and he was reported missing two days later. The soldier’s disappearance comes amid a troubling spate of deaths and disappearances at Fort Hood over the last year. In April, Specialist Vanessa Guillen was allegedly murdered by another soldier who killed himself when approached by police.