Elderly Asian American Woman Is Attacked, Puts Assailant in Hospital
PICKED ON THE WRONG WOMAN
An elderly Asian American woman who was attacked on the streets of San Francisco fought back so hard that she put her assailant in the hospital. Xiao Zhen Xie, 76, told KPIX that she was waiting for a street traffic light to change when a man socked her in the face. She picked up a stick and went after him, bloodying his face. When authorities arrived, the suspect was loaded onto a stretcher, and witnesses said Xiao, still holding the stick, yelled at him in Chinese, “You bum, why did you hit me?” Xiao’s family said she still can’t see out of her battered left eye and is too upset to eat. “As you can see she is extremely terrified. She’s terrified to even step out,” grandson John Chen told the TV station.