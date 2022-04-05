Elderly Couple Vanish After Cross-Country Road Trip
‘INTO THIN AIR’
The Indianapolis family of travelers Ronnie and Beverly Barker are desperate for information after the elderly couple embarked on a cross-country RV trip last month and never made it home. “They have vanished, literally, into thin air,” Jennifer Whaley, one of the couple’s daughters, told WTHR. The couple’s RV was last spotted by a home camera driving on Highway 95 through Luning, Nevada, on March 27. Their last cell phone ping was in the town of Coledale, which is south of Luning. The Barkers’ daughters are worried, they said, because of the couple‘s health conditions and complete radio silence, including to friends they were supposed to meet in Tucson last Tuesday. “The thought of them not calling anybody, it’s not them,” Whaley cried to WTHR. “They would have called and when they fall off the face of the earth, there’s a problem.” The family is currently posting recurring updates on Facebook.