Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, announced Wednesday that he will retire after 44 years in Congress.

“There comes a point where you have to face reality that this is the time to leave for me,” the Illinois senator, 80, told The New York Times. Durbin, who is serving his fifth Senate term, will not seek re-election in 2026.

In a video posted to X, the Senate minority whip said the decision wasn’t an easy one: “I truly love the job of being a United States senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch.”

Durbin is the fifth sitting senator to announce retirement. All are over the age of 65, part of a broader generational shift in Congress as older lawmakers begin to step aside.

His departure opens up a coveted Senate seat in reliably blue Illinois, likely setting off a competitive Democratic primary.

In a hypothetical poll released by the progressive group 314 Action, Rep. Lauren Underwood led the Democratic field, which also included Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly, as well as Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

By retiring, Durbin—who has served as the Senate Democratic whip since 2005 and is the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee—will also trigger a shakeup in party leadership. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, currently the No. 3 Senate Democrat, and Sen. Cory Booker could be among those in line to move up.

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks alongside Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Durbin was first elected to Congress in 1982 and won the state’s Senate seat in 1996. On his way to the upper chamber, he defeated future Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn in the Democratic primary.

He championed liberal causes, particularly on immigration, introducing the DREAM act in 2001 to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who grew up in the U.S. He also pushed to reform sentencing laws and crack down on credit card fees.

Durbin, who sparred with President Donald Trump over immigration during the president’s first term and has continued to counter Trump, told The New York Times he had moments in recent days “where I thought, ‘Man, I don’t want to miss this fight.”

“But you know,” he said, “I have to be honest about this. There are good people in the wings, good people on the bench ready to serve, and they can fight this fight just as effectively as I can.”

Fellow Illinois Sen. Tammy Baldwin paid tribute to Durbin on X, writing, “It is only because of Dick’s empathy, patience, support and mentorship that I am in the United States Senate today.”

Former President Barack Obama—who served as a senator from Illinois before becoming being elected to the White House—also honored Durbin on X.

“I would not have been a United States Senator—and certainly would not have been President—had it not been for Dick’s support,” he wrote.