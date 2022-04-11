Elderly Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Masturbating on His Flight
MILE HIGH FLUB
A 76-year-old Florida man was arrested Sunday for masturbating and exposing himself on a Friday flight from Newark to Boston, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. According to federal prosecutors, a 21-year-old woman sitting next to Donald Edward Robinson of Bonita Springs, Florida, said he started fondling himself in his pants shortly after takeoff, and she recorded it on video. But as the flight progressed, Robinson’s lewd behavior allegedly did too. At one point, the young woman said she looked over and realized the septuagenarian had pulled his penis out for all to see. As the flight descended into Boston, the woman claimed Robinson then reached over and touched her thigh. Boston.com reports that the victim was able to notify another passenger by passing a message typed on her phone: “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.” According to prosecutors, Robinson was detained at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday and charged with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts.