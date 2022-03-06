CHEAT SHEET
    ‘I Sure Am’: LA Driver Ditches Elderly Woman After Hit-and-Run

    A Los Angeles driver who backed into an elderly woman walking her dog couldn’t care less about what he did, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 61-year-old woman was walking her chihuahua-terrier mix Little Man Friday when a man in a black sedan—moving at a very fast speed—backed into her, knocking her to the ground and sending Little Man running. After addressing his first instinct and pulling the woman out from under the car, police said, the driver’s second instinct was to run. “Prior to getting back into his vehicle, the driver was asked… if he was leaving, and his response was, ‘I sure am,’” the LAPD said in a statement. “The driver fled the scene without rendering aid and identifying himself.” The woman was taken to the hospital for surgery due to her extreme injuries, and the man and his car have not been identified or located. Little Man is still on the loose, according to KNBC.

