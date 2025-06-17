Elderly Man Gets Stuck While Trying to Drive Down Rome’s Spanish Steps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You want long hair, and you want it now. Not in six months, not in six weeks—now. Luckily, Bellami hair extensions exist to give you the mermaid hair of your dreams without the wait. These 100% human hair extensions are easy to install—use a comb to create straight parts at the back and sides of your head, clip the extensions in, and style as usual. Each package comes with different widths, so you can customize the thickness you’re looking for and ensure a truly seamless blend.

For gals whose hair isn’t flat-iron smooth and shiny, Bellami just launched a line of textured extensions for fuss-free styling. These extensions deliver 3C ringlets, 3A spirals, and a blowout texture. They make easy even easier to find your perfect match and offer inclusivity to more women of color.

Bellami Textured Hair Extensions Buy At Bellami

To find your perfect match, just upload a photo and Bellami’s experts will find your perfect color match. In addition to natural hair colors, there are balayage and rooted designs plus funky accent colors, which is a really great way to try out a bold hue with zero commitment.

If this wasn’t customization enough, you can also choose from two weft styles, the Silk Seam (which disappears at the root) and Lace Weft (which gives a boost of extra volume). Between color, texture, length, and closure, you can make your look as natural or as bold as you’d like (or mix it up daily). Click here to find your perfect match.