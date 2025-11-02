Elderly Man Survives Three Days in Ravine With Nothing But Red Wine
A 77-year-old man fell 130 feet into a ravine while cycling back to his caravan from a supermarket in France’s mountainous Cévennes region. He survived for three days by drinking the bottles of red wine he had just bought. The ravine was located in the town of Saint-Julien-des-Points, and the cyclist ended up on the banks of the Gardon River. Rescue doctor Laurent Savath described the man’s survival as “a miracle … given the cold and the rain, with almost nothing to eat or drink,” according to CBS News. The man tried to call out to passing vehicles and was finally spotted by road workers after days of shouting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, The Independent reported. A helicopter then lifted him to safety. According to French outlet Entrevue, the pensioner sustained minor injuries and a mild case of hypothermia. “He fell into a stream several times trying to scramble back up,” Dr. Savath said, explaining that this likely caused the man’s hypothermia. “He is safe and sound,” he added.