Elderly Russian Woman Charged for Calling Ukrainian President ‘Handsome’
JEALOUS?
A 70-year-old Russian woman has been charged for supposedly “discrediting” the Russian military after she described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “handsome.” A Moscow court slapped pensioner Olga Slegina with a 40,000-ruble fine ($490) for comments she made last December, according to the Memorial human rights center. At that time, while visiting a health center in Nalchik, in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, Slegina responded to another woman’s remark that Zelensky was “ugly” by complimenting the Ukrainian leader. “Zelensky is a handsome young man with a good sense of humor, everyone laughed at his jokes earlier,” Slegina reportedly said. She went on to ask a local resident if Ukrainians in the area were known to shout “Glory to Ukraine.” Police showed up at Slegina’s door just a few days later and accused her of expressing support for Ukraine. After being interrogated, she signed a document police presented to her that she couldn’t even read due to cataracts, saying she didn’t understand at the time what was happening but wanted “it all to be over as soon as possible.”