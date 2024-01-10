CHEAT SHEET
    Elderly South Carolina Couple Dies in 120-Degree Home

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    A South Carolina couple was found dead in a home where the temperature had reached 120 degrees.

    An elderly South Carolina couple was discovered dead in their home in 120-degree heat, according to local reports. Joan Littlejohn, 84, and Glennwood Fowler, 82, were found after relatives asked police to do a welfare check on Saturday, according to WSPA. Firefighters soon discovered that the heater in the basement of the Spartanburg home had topped 1,000 degrees, turning the whole home into an oven. Authorities are still investigating the tragic malfunction; family members reportedly told police the pilot light on the couple’s hot water heater had gone out a few days earlier, but then had switched back on after a wire was moved.

