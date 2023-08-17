Elderly Vietnam Vet Arrested for Charging Cops With Stolen Riot Shield on Jan. 6
UNFORTUNATE SON
An elderly Louisiana man who fought in the Vietnam war has been arrested for charging and assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the DOJ announced Thursday. Ronald Alfred Bryan, 70, allegedly used a wooden pallet as protection when trying to breach a line of Capitol Police officers. When he got face-to-face with cops, he stole one of their riot shields and charged at the officers in an unsuccessful attempt to breach the line, a DOJ press release claimed. But he wouldn’t be deterred. Sporting his “Vietnam Veteran” cap, Bryan allegedly climbed through scaffolding in another effort to get past the police, assaulting officers when he got through. Prosecutors claim that the senior maintained a braggadocios demeanor throughout it all, boasting to fellow rioters that, “I stole a baton. I stole a shield. [I] knocked two of them to the ground, took six of them to get me off of them.” He even allegedly encouraged others to go after the Capitol Police as well, shouting “y’all go get you some!”