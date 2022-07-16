CHEAT SHEET
    Elderly Woman Falls Into Florida Pond and Is Killed by Gators

    An elderly Florida woman fell into a pond near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and was killed by alligators who grabbed her as she struggled in the water. WINK reports that the unidentified woman’s body was recovered, and two gators—one almost 9 feet long—were removed from the pond by state wildlife experts. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that alligators “become more visible when temperatures rise because their metabolism increases and they will begin to seek prey items such as fish, snakes, turtles, birds and small mammals.”

