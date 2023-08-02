Elderly Woman Fights Off Home Intruder, Feeds Him Crackers and Peanut Butter
QUICK THINKING
An elderly woman in Maine managed to fight off a young man who broke into her home and then distracted him with food as she called for help. Marjorie Perkins, 87, awoke to find a teen standing over her at around 2 a.m. last Wednesday. “He said, ‘I’m going to cut you,’” Perkins said. “I thought to myself, ‘If he’s going to cut, I’m going to kick.’ So I jumped into my shoes.” She said her assailant then started hitting her so she grabbed a chair to defend herself. When the intruder grew tired of the fight, he went into the kitchen. “He said he was awfully hungry and hadn’t had anything to eat for quite a while,” Perkins said. “And I said, ‘Well, here’s a box of peanut butter and honey crackers. You can have that whole box.’” As he ate, she dialed 911 on her rotary phone. The attacker had fled by the time help arrived, but he was tracked by a Brunswick police dog and taken into custody.